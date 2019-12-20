Bhim Army protests near Jama Masjid against new citizenship law

Bhim Army led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad protested near Jama Masjid on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving its permission for the demonstration.

Protesters, carrying tricolor, raised slogans against the new law.

Bhim Army was denied permission to carry out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.