Bhim Army protests near Jama Masjid against new citizenship law

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-12-2019 13:38 IST
Bhim Army led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad protested near Jama Masjid on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving its permission for the demonstration.

Protesters, carrying tricolor, raised slogans against the new law.

Bhim Army was denied permission to carry out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law.

