Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks: Assam CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:42 IST
Invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks: Assam CM

Allaying fears over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said he invited leaders of anti- citizenship law agitation for talks and that his government was committed to work for the best interests of its people. Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal gave assurances that he would not allow anyone to harm the rights and honour of the state's indigenous population.

The chief minister also clarified that no one would be able to move to Assam from Bangladesh by means of the amended Citizenship Act. "Assam will always remain for the Assamese. No person from Bangladesh will be able to come to Assam through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Only those staying among us for decades (having fled Bangladesh) due to religious persecution can apply for Indian citizenship," he stated.

The chief minister insisted that the number of applicants would be "negligible". "When the process of filing application for citizenship will be over, a list will be published... People will then find out if my assertion that the number will be negligible is correct or wrong," Sonowal said.

The CM sought to remind people that he had once moved the Supreme Court to protect their rights. "For you, I had gone to the Supreme Court. Don't think I am any different from you. I am with you," he said.

Sonowal had in early 2000s moved the apex court seeking revocation of the controversial Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act and Rules. The court had struck down the IMDT Act as unconstitutional. "Assamese language will be protected as state language forever. People's rights will be secure. Nobody can take away their land, honour and political rights. I was made the chief minister to ensure their development. I assure you no one can steal the rights of the sons of the soil," he claimed.

Asserting that a Special Investigation Team would probe every case related to the violent protests over the citizenship law, the chief minister said he invited leaders spearheading the agitation for talks. "I have invited the leaders of the anti-citizenship law agitation for talks across the table as I believe through discussions everything is possible. I have extended our invitation through the chief secretary. Together we can chalk out a solution, a way out..." Sonowal clarified.

Maintaining that a section of people were misleading others by claiming that 1.5 crore refugees from Bangladesh "will be settled in the land of the indigenous people of Assam", Sonowal said, "It is false propaganda. Those spreading such misinformation will soon be exposed." "It is certain that granting of citizenship cannot have any impact on our social construct. Clause 6 of the Assam Accord grants constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people," he said. The CM pointed out that the amended Citizenship Act was a "national commitment" and there was no political motive behind its implementation.

"Do not doubt us and distance us from you. We are all united. Come forward to solve Assam's problems through discussions," the CM iterated. Describing those that unleashed violence in the state during the anti-CAA protests as "enemies of Assam", he said, "Their only agenda is to grasp power by disturbing peace." On a delegation of BJP MLAs calling on him and urging him to allay fears and doubts regarding the amended law, Sonowal said, "I am happy they upheld their responsibility and apprised me of people's concerns in their respective constituencies. I thank them." Violent protests had erupted in the state after the Rajya Sabha last week passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the administration to impose curfew on several trouble-torn areas, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

With the situation now returning to normal, curfew has been lifted or relaxed and mobile internet services restored in the cities and towns..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...

People gather at Delhi's Central Park, raise slogans in support of CAA

Scores of people gathered at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday evening and raised slogans in favour of the amended Citizenship Act.The national capital has been witnessing multiple protests against the new legislation for the la...

Soccer-Iran gives FIFA commitment on women's access to matches - source

Irans Football Federation has given world governing body FIFA a written commitment that women will be allowed to attend matches in the domestic club league, a source with knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.In October, Iranian women...

Wipro ties up with Nasscom to launch skilling platform for 10,000 engg students

IT firm Wipro on Friday said it has partnered with IT body Nasscom to launch a skilling platform for new age technologies like AI that will reach 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in India. The platform Future Skills will br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019