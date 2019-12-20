Entry, exit gates of 7 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed the gates of three more stations, including Jamia Millia Islamia, in anticipation of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The other two stations are Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur in Seelampur, where large-scale violence and arson took place on Tuesday after protesters clashed with the police during a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier on Sunday, protesters had fought pitched battles with police as a demonstration against the law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent. "Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

"Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," it said in another tweet minutes later. The DMRC had earlier closed Delhi Gate, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations. The total number of stations closed on Friday now stands at seven.

