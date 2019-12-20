Entry restricted at Mangaluru for visitors from Kerala; Vigil

At least 50 people, including women who arrived from Kerala to Mangaluru sans any identity cards, were detained on Friday, police said, as entry to this city was restricted in the wake of the violence during the anti-CAA protests on Thursday. The Kerala police have meanwhile stepped up vigil in the northern parts of that state, a day after two people were killed in Managluru in police firing during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Entry for those from Kerala to Managaluru was restricted at Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases. At least 50 men and women who arrived from Kerala to Managaluru by train were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards.

Some mediapersons were also detained for entering the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of those killed in the firing on Thursday was underway this morning. The mediapersons' cameras and mobile phones were also seized.

Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday's violence and public have been advised not to move out of their houses, sources said. Suspension of mobile internet, done last night, will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner P S Harsha said.

On Thursday, two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru after the protests against the CAA had turned violent. Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in the city and police had clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it in the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till the midnight of December 22.

Police had said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and attempted to attack the personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. The two people who suffered bullet injuries in police firing later died at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in the northern districts of the state in the wake of the death of two people in police firing in Mangaluru. In a Thursday night alert, state DGP D Loknath Behera instructed the force to be on high alert, especially in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts, an official statement said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anti-CAA protesters blocked Karnataka RTC buses in some parts of Kozhikode and raised slogans against the Mangaluru police action and the Centre. The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended bus services to Mangaluru.

State Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that the service would be resumed only after the situation in Mangaluru came under control..

