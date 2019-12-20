Nepalese national held with 65 gm heroin in UP's Maharajganj

A Nepalese national was arrested on Friday with heroin from Thuthibari area on the Indo-Nepal border here by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police, a senior official said. Saleem (26) was on his way to Nepal from India when he was arrested during a routine check at Bargadwa near the Indo-Nepal border and 65 grams of heroin was recovered from him, SSB Inspector B D Tripathi said.

The recovered contraband is worth Rs 65 lakh, he said. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.