Govt ready to accept suggestions of the protesters of CAA

The government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from the people who are staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a top official said on Friday.

The offer of the government came amid ongoing protests against the recently-enacted legislation.

"We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of the people about the CAA through various ways," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.