Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM writes to K'TAKA CM on journos detention

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:12 IST
Kerala CM writes to K'TAKA CM on journos detention

The Kerala government on Friday expressed "deep concern" and sought the intervention of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the matter of detention of scribes from the state in Karnataka, where two people were killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru. In a letter to Yediyurappa, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought his attention to the "unfortunate incident" in which media persons on duty were restrained by police authoritites in Mangaluru.

"Journalists from Kerala are also part of the media contingent whose movements have been restricted... The Government of Kerala expresses its deep concern at this turn of events.

I request your kind intervention for issuing directions to the police authorities so that the media persons are freed at the earliest and be allowed to discharge their duties in a free manner without being intimidated," Vijayan said in the letter. The Karnataka police later released the journalists after seven hours of custody, sources said.

The scribes were transported in a police van and dropped at the state border. Earlier in a statement, he condemned the detention and said the onslaught on media freedom was a "fascist mindset." "I strongly condemn the attempt to portray journalists as troublemakers and their news gathering equipment as weapons.

Onslaught on media freedom is a fascist mindset. There must be strong public sentiment against this," Vijayan said. He also said the state government would make all efforts to ensure the safety of journalists from Kerala travelling to Mangaluru for reporting.

Earlier, State DGP Loknath Behara told the media that he spoke to his Karnataka counterpart asking the official to ensure the release of the journalists detained. Police in Karnataka detained some Kerala-based media persons early on Friday in front of Government Wenlock hospital, where the post-mortem of the two deceased was underway.

Over 150 journalists from various media houses at Thiruvanathapuram braved rains and protested the CAA and detention of their colleagues.PTI RRT BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Union seeks rare court action against CP Rail to cap working hours

A Canadian union is taking the unusual step of pursuing contempt of court charges against Canadas second-largest railroad, in a previously unreported case that escalates the debate over working hours for railroad employees, according to two...

Media house apologises in HC for disclosing Hyderabad rape victim's identity

One of the media houses which had revealed the identity of the Hyderabad rape victim on Friday tendered unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court and said that the womans name was initially disclosed when it was a missing persons ca...

Don't fall for rumours spread by opposition parties about Citizenship Act: Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain appealed to Muslims on Friday not to fall for the rumours being spread by opposition parties and underlined that the Citizenship Act had nothing to do with Indian citizens. Amid protest by citizens, including Mu...

Karvy case: SAT asks Sebi to pass order by Jan 15 on Axis Bank's plea

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday asked Sebi to pass an order by January 15 next year in Karvy Broking matter on Axis Banks plea that the regulators ruling is preventing it from accessing securities pledged by the broking firm thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019