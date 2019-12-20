People gather at Delhi's Central Park, raise slogans in support of CAA

Scores of people gathered at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday evening and raised slogans in favour of the amended Citizenship Act.

The national capital has been witnessing multiple protests against the new legislation for the last few days.

At the Central Park, people held placards which read - 'We support CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)' and 'We support Delhi'.

