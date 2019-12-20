Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 men who returned from Russia, say made to work like slaves, given meal once a day there

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phagwara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:18 IST
24 men who returned from Russia, say made to work like slaves, given meal once a day there

Twenty-four men from Punjab's Doaba region, who have returned home after being held up in Russia for months, complained on Friday that they were made to "work like slaves" and given inadequate food only once a day by their employers for a fortnight. They narrated their ordeal when they came to record their statement with police against two travel agents, who allegedly duped them by promising them lucrative jobs at a Russian company.

The External Affairs Ministry and its mission in Russia helped the men return home on Dec 16. A total of 26 men were stranded in Russia but one of them, Malkiat Singh alias Sonu (25), died of an unspecified illness allegedly after the company did not provide him medical aid in time.

The body was brought back by his friend Joginderpal, who did not return to Russia. Residents of Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshar districts, 13 of the men are aged between 21-25 years and unmarried, while the rest 12 are married and between 30-40 years of age. They said they were happy to reunite with their families.

"For 15 days, we were given meal only once a day and we had to work like slaves," Pinku Ram, a resident of Narang Shahpur, said. "We were not given salary for six months as the company said it had deducted the amount paid for our tickets and visas from their salary," said Dharminder of Rasulpur village.

According to the agreement, the travel agents — Surinder Singh and Daljit Singh — had promised them a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and additional pay for overtime. "But nothing of the sort happened and we had to slug it out like slaves for more than 8 hours and even on Sundays at far less salary than promised," Rakesh Kumar of Mandhali village said.

"We were employed in a company other than the one promised," Kumar said, ruing, "We have gone for a bright future but faced a bleak one." All of them had gone to Russia seven months ago and each of them had to spend Rs 1.32 lakh. They recorded their statements before the Investigating Officer Gurmukh Singh.

Police said both the agents have been arrested under IPC sections for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and criminal breach of trust, and also under the Punjab Professionals Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Timer error thwarts Boeing's test capsule mission to space station

A timer error prevented Boeing Cos new astronaut capsule from reaching the desired orbit as it embarked on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station on Friday, U.S. space agency NASA said. The CST-100 Starliner astronaut ...

Five dead as storm strikes Iberian Peninsula

A storm sweeping across Spain and Portugal has killed at least five people, damaged buildings, cut power lines and forced authorities to shut roads hit by flooding and fallen trees, officials said on Friday. Storm Elsa hit the Iberian Penin...

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

London, Dec 20 AFP Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gun...

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.I am satisfied that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019