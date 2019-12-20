Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP official kills self in Chhindwara, BJP hits out at CM Nath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chhindwara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:34 IST
MP official kills self in Chhindwara, BJP hits out at CM Nath

An assistant land records officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence here on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a senior police official said. Assistant land records officer Praveen Maravi (37), who was under suspension for unauthorised leave from work for the past four months, was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashank Garg told reporters.

"Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. Maravi's sister, Varsha Parte, alleged her brother was very tense because of pressure built by Collector Shriniwas Sharma for appointing a person to a particular post and, therefore, took the extreme step.

However, the collector said Maravi was not doing work assigned to him and was on unauthorised leave for four months following which he was suspended. Sharma refused to talk more on the issue.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said the victim's sister was alleging that the collector was pressurising the official to make some fake appointment. Singh said "obviously the collector was doing it at the behest of the chief minister" and, therefore, Nath should respond on the issue.

Chhindwara is the home district of MP CM Kamal Nath. BJP district unit president, Vivek Bunty Sahu, said it was a matter of concern that an official posted in Chhindwara, the home district of Nath, had committed suicide.

Sahu demanded removal of the collector and said the BJP would protest on the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM designate says wants government soon, won't be under Hezbollah sway

Lebanons prime minister designate said he would work to form a government within six weeks to help pull the country out of a deepening economic crisis, dismissing accusations he would be dominated by the powerful Iranian backed-Hezbollah mo...

UPDATE 5-Timer error thwarts Boeing's test capsule mission to space station

A timer error prevented Boeing Cos new astronaut capsule from reaching the desired orbit as it embarked on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station on Friday, U.S. space agency NASA said. The CST-100 Starliner astronaut ...

Five dead as storm strikes Iberian Peninsula

A storm sweeping across Spain and Portugal has killed at least five people, damaged buildings, cut power lines and forced authorities to shut roads hit by flooding and fallen trees, officials said on Friday. Storm Elsa hit the Iberian Penin...

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

London, Dec 20 AFP Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019