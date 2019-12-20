MP official kills self in Chhindwara, BJP hits out at CM Nath

An assistant land records officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence here on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a senior police official said. Assistant land records officer Praveen Maravi (37), who was under suspension for unauthorised leave from work for the past four months, was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashank Garg told reporters.

"Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. Maravi's sister, Varsha Parte, alleged her brother was very tense because of pressure built by Collector Shriniwas Sharma for appointing a person to a particular post and, therefore, took the extreme step.

However, the collector said Maravi was not doing work assigned to him and was on unauthorised leave for four months following which he was suspended. Sharma refused to talk more on the issue.

State BJP president Rakesh Singh said the victim's sister was alleging that the collector was pressurising the official to make some fake appointment. Singh said "obviously the collector was doing it at the behest of the chief minister" and, therefore, Nath should respond on the issue.

Chhindwara is the home district of MP CM Kamal Nath. BJP district unit president, Vivek Bunty Sahu, said it was a matter of concern that an official posted in Chhindwara, the home district of Nath, had committed suicide.

Sahu demanded removal of the collector and said the BJP would protest on the incident..

