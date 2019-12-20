Body of youth found dead in UAE brought back home

The body of a youth, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the UAE, was brought back home, his family said on Friday. The body of Gagandeep Banga, 24, was brought home by his sister Jyoti Thursday night, they said.

Banga was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the UAE recently, the family claimed. Banga's father Des Raj said his son had gone to the UAE on April 17 for earning a livelihood.

"A Nasrala-based travel agent had sent him there on the promise of getting him a good job but the company where my son was employed as a plumber did not pay him as per the promise," Raj said. He said his son had talked to him on the phone on August 21 and told him that he had left the job as the company was "harassing" him.

"After that the family could not contact him," Raj added. My younger son Pawandeep went to the UAE on September 27 to inquire about his brother but to no avail," he said.

"We learnt later that his charred body was found and after completing the formalities, my daughter Jyoti brought it home last night," Raj said. The body was cremated on Friday, the family said.

A large number people from Bagan's native village Sargundi and surrounding areas bid him a tearful adieu.

