Drugs worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Assam

A huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 8 lakh, mobile phones and Rs 5.33 lakh in cash have been seized by a joint team of police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district, police said on Friday. The drugs, mobiles and cash were seized from the house of a resident of Lailapur area in the district during a joint operation by police and 37 Assam Rifles personnel on Thursday night, the police said.

Few ATM cards, bank account passbooks and many syringes were also seized, a police officer said. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused, while his wife has been detained, the officer added.

