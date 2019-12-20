GST: Pondy LG asks officials to ensure proper compliance of

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Friday urged officials concerned with GST to ensureproper compliance of the law relating to the tax system so therevenue of the territorial administration would bestrengthened

After holding a video conference with officials inregions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, she said theobjective of the exercise was to ensure "proper compliance ofthe law and to strengthen the revenue of the government." She said during the conference it was felt thereshould be regular co-opting the market associations to seekfull cooperation of traders

The officials concerned with GST were given certainmeasurable parameters for regular accountable reviews at theirmeetings with the Finance Secretary, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

