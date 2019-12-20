Left Menu
NMRC launches app-based e-cycles in Noida

  Noida
  Updated: 20-12-2019 21:36 IST
  Created: 20-12-2019 21:36 IST
NMRC launches app-based e-cycles in Noida

An ambitious app-based e-cycle service of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) was launched here for a trial run on Friday. Ten e-cycles each have been made available for rental from three metro stations in Noida Sector 51, 50 and 71, between 8 am and 7 pm on weekdays and commuters can use a mobile app to avail the service for just Rs 5, one of the cheapest in the world, NMRC officials said.

The service was flagged off by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari and Executive Director P D Upadhyay, among others. "The e-cycle service is a part of green initiative to provide last mile connectivity to the commuters of the aqua line metro corridor," the NMRC said in a statement.

An official spokesperson said the service is expected to be fully functional by January end, when more e-cycles would be placed at all 21 stations of the Aqua Line across Noida and Greater Noida. "There is a capacity of docking 30 e-cycles at each metro station. The rent tariff begins at Rs 5 for 10 minutes and thereafter Re 1 per minute. People can use the Green Ride mobile application to use the service. The app is available for android phones at the moment and will soon be expanded to iOS platform," the spokesperson said.

The NMRC statement said the Noida Authority is also going to connect with another 62 locations to the system which when complete can make Noida the first city in the world to have a 100 per cent electric bike system, while Greater Noida is also in the process for the same. "The system is more advanced than the systems of London, New York or any other international city with its concept of having only electric cycles as those cities have primarily peddle bicycles," it stated.

