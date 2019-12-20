Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Jabalpur till tomorrow evening

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 6 pm tomorrow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier today, Jabalpur District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in four police station areas of Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal, and Adhartal to maintain law and order in view of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

"Section 144 imposed in four police station areas of Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal, and Adhartal to maintain law and order", District Collector Bharat Yadav said. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area.

The decision comes amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act in Madhya Pradesh and various parts of the country. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

