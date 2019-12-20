New govt order mandates nationals of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan to take prior permission for mountaineering

Mountaineers from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will need to take prior permission from the Central government for climbing mountain peaks in India, according to a new order. According to the Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2019 notified on Thursday, the nationals of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan "or persons having their origin in the said countries" will require prior permission "even for climbing peaks which are so opened under specific orders issued by the Central government".

Aimed at restricting foreigners access on Indian mountains, the order says that no foreigner or foreigner group can climb any mountain peak other than those opened for mountaineering or trekking expeditions. The order said that foreigners from other countries will need prior permission to climb the mountains that are not opened for mountaineering. However, they need no prior permission for the peaks that are opened for public.

"No foreigner or group of foreigners shall climb or attempt to climb any mountain peak in India, except those peaks which are opened for mountaineering or trekking expeditions under specific orders issued by the Central Government from time to time withroutes as may be specified in the said orders," the Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2019 read. (ANI)

