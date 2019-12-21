Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA uproar: Protests outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO

Amid the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, people gathered at the Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO late on Friday evening to protest against the police.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 02:10 IST
CAA uproar: Protests outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO
People protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, people gathered at the Delhi Police Headquarters in ITO late on Friday evening to protest against the police. This comes after 36 people, including eight police personnel, were injured during clashes over the citizenship law here on Friday. They were later admitted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment.

"36 injured people, including 8 policemen, have come for treatment at Lok Nayak hospital. One protester has got his leg injured and will be shifted to the ward," Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital, told ANI. Anti-CAA protests were carried out in different parts of the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Police detained around 40 persons and said strict action would be taken against those who have been found involved in the "violence and arson." "While the protesters were being pushed back, a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj, was set ablaze. The police staff immediately doused the fire using water and handy fire extinguishers," read a statement from Delhi Police.

"Some police personnel including senior officers were injured in stone-pelting. Around 40 persons have been detained. Strict legal action will be taken against those who have been found involved in the violence and arson," the statement added. Protests have erupted across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts biggest weekly pct gain since Sept amid data, trade optimism

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the SP 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic about development...

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian governments decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste ...

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019