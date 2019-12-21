Kochi flats demolition: Ernakulam Collector holds meetings over concerns of neighbours

A meeting was held under the aegis of Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas to discuss the issue of demolition of Maradu flats and to mitigate the concerns of neighbors. The Collector assured that "insurance will be provided if the neighboring houses are damaged during the demolition of flats".

The Maradu municipality and local residents allege that the district administration has not been able to find a complete solution to their demands. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA M Swaraj also attended the meeting.

"The demolition companies will be compensated for damages during the pre-blast preparation. Coir gears and metal plates will be installed to prevent debris from spilling over the buildings," Suhas told media here. On May 8, the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to demolish the buildings for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

As many as 400 flats are set to be demolished in January next year. The Maradu flats will be demolished by a controlled explosion on January 11 and 12. The Alpha Serene and Holy Faith flats will be demolished on January 11 while the Jain and the Golden Fleet flats will be demolished on January 12.

