J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector, Kanzalwan
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan, according to sources in the Indian Army.
The Indian Army is retaliating to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JK
- Pak
- Tangdhar
- Indian Army
- Indian
