HP: Man arrested with 4kg Cannabis in Kullu

The Kullu district police on Friday arrested a man seized 4 kg of cannabis from his possession.

  • Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 09:10 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 09:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kullu district police on Friday arrested a man seized 4 kg of cannabis from his possession. The accused was identified as Milap Chand (39), who is a resident of Kullu.

Gaurav Singh, SP, Kullu, said: "During a blockade, we recovered 4 kg of 'charas' from the possession of the accused." A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

