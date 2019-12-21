Goa: Man held for raping, attempting to kill 60-year-old woman

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a 60- year-old woman at Anjuna in North Goa, police said on Saturday. Lalrinnunnaj Lal Fakzuala, a native of Mizoram, was arrested for raping and trying to kill the 60-year-old woman at her home on Tuesday night, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, who works as a waiter at a restaurant nearby, allegedly entered the woman's home, raped her and tried to smother her with a pillow, the official said. Other waiters, who were working at that time, heard some noises and rushed to help the victim and nabbed the accused, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Anjuna police station, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

