Anti-CAA stir: Death toll in UP violence rises to 11

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday. After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.

While Lucknow and Aligarh were peaceful after the prayers, clashes were reported from nearly 20 districts, including Firozabad, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Gorakhpur, and Sambhal. Four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two from Kanpur, while the boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Sambhal and Firozabad, the officials said.

Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said the two people dead in the district have been identified. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumors and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have canceled all his programs outside Lucknow.

Director-General of Police O P Singh on Friday said that 50 policemen were seriously injured in the violence. Clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts.

Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders. These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh, and Sultanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.