Delhi: Gautam Gambhir writes to DCP over life threats

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday wrote a letter to DCP stating that he is receiving life threats for himself and his family and thus requires safety and security for the family.

The letter was written to DCP of Shahdara District in East Delhi.

"I have been receiving death threats for me and my family from an international number. I request you to file an FIR for the same and ensure safety and security to my family," the letter read. (ANI)

