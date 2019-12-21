Maha: Forest dept letters forged to cancel remarks on land

A case has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly forging letters from forest department to cancel remarks on forest land in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint by deputy conservator of forest (Thane) Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, the Naupada police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Some unidentified persons forged two letters purported to have been issued by the forest department with Ramgaonkar's signature stating that the reserved forest land at Shivle in Murbad Taluka had been cancelled, he said. The two letters stated that the office had cancelled the remarks on two plots in the area, he added.

The forgery came to light when the letters were submitted to the collector's office, which approached the forest department for confirmation only to find that these letters were not issued by the authorities in November 2018, the official said. The Naupada police are probing in the case, he added.

PTI COR ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.