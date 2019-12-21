RPF cop saves life of woman from getting run over by train Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI)A woman passenger, who slipped into the gap between the platform and the track while trying to board a running train at the Secunderabad Railway Station here, had a lucky escape, thanks to an alert policeman who pulled her to safety. Head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Shafiuddin noticed the woman slide between the train and the platform and pulled her towards the platform side.

A CCTV footage shows the RPF policeman pulling the woman onto the platform while the train moved on. His (Shafiuddin) act of alertness and swift action saved the passenger from getting run over. Railway officials complimented him," a press release from South Central Railway said here on Saturday. The incident happened on December 18 when the woman passenger was trying to board the S12 coach, the release said.

PTI VVK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.