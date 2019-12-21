Maoists' explosives dump unearthed in forest area of AP:Police

An explosives dump of Maoists containing gelatin sticks and equipment for manufacture of firearms among others has been unearthed in a forest area in the East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh, police said. The seizure was made in Y.Ramavaram forest area near Salaganuri village on Friday evening and the explosives and equipment were suspected to be meant for the use of outlawed CPI (ML) Maoist to unleash destruction, District Superintendent of Police Adnan Naeem Azmi said here.

A total of 46 gelatin sticks, 93 empty boxes of cartridges and equipment for the manufacture of firerarms were found in the dump in a cave in a hill area, he said late on Friday. A case had been registered and a probe was on, the official added..

