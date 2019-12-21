Devotee from Andhra offers Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji

A devotee from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh donated Rs 1 crore to the famous temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday. The devotee requested the temple authorities to use the fund for its pilgrims free meal trust called Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasada Trust, a temple official said.

The trust offers about one lakh meals daily to the visiting devotees, the official said. The donor, who did not wish to be named, handed over the DD for the amount through a saint Swaroopanandendra of Visakhapatnam to an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill temple, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.