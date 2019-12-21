Odisha likely to experience cold weather next two-days: IMD

Odisha is likely to experience cold weather on Sunday and Monday as night temperature will fall, IMD said in a bulletin on Saturday. Three places in the state recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The night temperature in Odishas north districts may fall below normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius and below 1 to 2 degree Celsius in other districts during the next two days, said HR Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. However, Biswas said that the minimum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.

"Shallow to moderate fog likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha and Khurdha, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi of South Odisha," Biswas said. The IMD bulletin also said that two places-Daringbadi and Sonepur recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius while the night temperature at Angul was recorded at 9.6 degree C.

The IMD also predicted that the Odisha may experience a wet Christmas this year as rains were likely in several districts between December 24 and 27. According to a forecast made by the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), SOA Deemed to be University, the state will experience rainfall due to movement of the western disturbance towards the eastern region.

CEC director S C Sahu said Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur and Cuttack districts are likely to experience rainfall between December 24 and 27 included. "Probability of heavy rainfall at one or two locations in these districts on December 25 and 26 cannot be ruled out," he said, adding districts in south and coastal Odisha might receive light to moderate rainfall on December 26 and 27 while other districts could experience light rainfall between December 25 to 27.

The night temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded 14.6 degree Celsius on Friday..

