ED attaches Rs 77L land in Kolkata of wildlife smuggler

A land plot in Kolkata worth more than Rs 77 lakh has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against an alleged wildlife smuggler, the federal agency said on Saturday. It said the land measuring 5,042 sq ft belongs to smuggler Supradip Guha and a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze it.

"Accused Guha, a resident of Baguiati in Kolkata was involved in large scale illegal trade of wildlife in West Bengal since long," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement. "During February, 2014 Customs had recovered and seized 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets and 278 precious birds of Indian and foreign origin from his premises," it said.

The ED said probe found that Guha had deposited "illegally earned money into eight bank accounts owned by him in his name, in the name of his family members and his firms". "Investigation also revealed that the accused was running an organised racket dealing in illegal wildlife trade and the proceeds of crime so earned by him run into more than 3 crore," it alleged.

The ED that took over probe in the case on the basis of West Bengal police FIRs has earlier attached the chimpanzees and marmosets under the PMLA. "Guha is absconding and a look out circular has been issued for him. Further probe in this is under process," the ED said.

The total value of the attached land is Rs 77.7 lakh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.