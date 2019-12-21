Police conduct flag march in violence-hit areas in Delhi, Bhim Army chief arrested, protests continue

A day after massive protests and violence in the national capital, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was arrested here on Saturday while police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in violence-hit areas, even as scores of people held peaceful demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act at several places. Azad was taken into custody early Saturday when he came outside Jama Masjid, where he had taken part in a protest on Friday, and was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

Fifteen others were arrested in connection with the violence near Delhi Gate area where angry protestors set a car on fire and damaged several vehicles. They were sent to judicial custody for two days. Eleven people, arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday, were sent to 14 days' judicial custody, a lawyer in the case said.

On Saturday, multiple protests were held amid heavy police deployment against the new legislation in areas like India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia, Rajghat, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. Police said no untoward incident was reported. A large number of students, activists and professionals gathered at India Gate to register their anguish over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Students held demonstrations outside the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the seventh consecutive day. They were also joined by locals in their protest. Following the violence in New Friends' Colony, Mathura Road during a protest on Sunday, security personnel had entered the university campus, which police said was to look for "outsiders" who were involved in arson.

Sharjeel Ahmed, a JMI student who is heading the legal desk to help students said, "Seventy students submitted complaints yesterday (Friday) and 20 students today (Saturday). All complaints will be compiled and sent to court where we have filed petition in connection to the university violence." Three kinds of complaint sheets have been prepared --- criminal intimidation, assault/grievous hurt/violence and harassment, and outrage of modesty of women under relevant IPC Sections, Ahmed said.

Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri and Seelampur which recently witnessed violent during protests. Eleven persons were arrested in connection with stone-pelting at security personnel in Seemapuri on Friday during which additional DCP (Shahdara) district Rohit Rajbir Singh suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.

To build confidence among people in the violence-hit area, the Delhi Police has launched an exercise under which its personnel thanked locals for maintaining peace in several areas such as Seemapuri, Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Puri, Krishna Nagar. "Delhi police personnel are reaching out to people to thank them for supporting the force in maintaining peace," an official said.

A group of Aligarh Muslim University students also tried to stage a protest outside the UP Bhawan here on Saturday, but were removed by police personnel. Former president of AMU Mashkoor Usmani, secy Fahad Khan, Wasim Khan and three students from JNU were detained by Delhi Police from UP Bhawan, Waseem Khan said that they were taken to Mandir Marg police station.

The Delhi Waqf Board announced that it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, also an AAP MLA, in a Facebook post claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's Mangalore during protests against the CAA and NRC, due to "police bullets".

The national capital has been witnessing multiple protests against the amended Citizenship Act. PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.