Mumbai: 17-year-old girl held for killing infant daughter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 20:47 IST
A 17-year-old girl was held on Saturday for allegedly killing her one-and-half month old daughter in Mumbai, police said. The body of the infant was found in an autorickshaw in Qureshi Nagar locality in Bandra suburb on October 31 and police had registered a case of murder due to strangulation marks on the neck, an official said.

"As part of the probe, we checked birth details of all hospitals in the Juhu, Santa Cruz and Sion areas for two months prior to the body being found. We analysed the records of 3,000 new mothers," he said. A beggar tipped off police about the 17-year-old girl, and she was held on Saturday after a thorough probe, the Bandra police station official said.

"The child was throttled with a handkerchief as she was born of an illicit relationship the girl had with her friend. The accused has been sent to a remand home after she was produced before the juvenile board," the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

