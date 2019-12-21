2 held from Delhi for duping Mumbai man of Rs 2.39L

Two people were arrested for allegedly posing as executives of a job portal and cheating people to the tune of several lakh rupees, police said on Saturday. Vishal Sharma (35) and Dilshad Khan (28) were arrested by Mumbai police from Vikaspuri and Pitampura in New Delhi and were being brought here, an official said.

The crime came to light after Manish Mahadik (27) approached Malad police claiming he had lost Rs 2.39 lakh in an online fraud, he said. "He had got a call from a man who identified himself as an executive of prominent job portal naukari.com. Mahadik had registered on the site in 2017. Telling Mahadik that he would refund his registration fees, the caller took his card details and withdrew Rs 2.39 lakh," he said.

The police probe found the calls were made from Janakpuri in Delhi and the amount was transferred through various e-wallets. "A Mumbai police team reached Delhi and found the accused had set up call centres to trap victims. They had obtained data of thousands of people, and would call them offering fee refunds. They would get the victim to first transfer Rs 10 and then con them into parting with card details, CVV number, passwords etc," he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Act for cheating and other offences, he said. It is suspected they also cheated people by posing as loan agents, and the angle was being probed, he added..

