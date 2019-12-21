Left Menu
15 dead in Citizenship Amendment Act protests in UP, 705 arrested

Fifteen persons died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 21-12-2019 21:40 IST
  Created: 21-12-2019 21:40 IST
15 dead in Citizenship Amendment Act protests in UP, 705 arrested
UP Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar speaking to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen persons died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. State Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said 263 police personnel were injured of which 57 personnel received firearm injuries. He said 705 persons have been arrested.

"In protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December 10 in the state, 705 have been arrested and around 4,500 people were released after preventive arrest. Fifteen casualties have happened. As many as 124 FIRs have been registered," he said. Kumar said that a large number of illegal weapons were used in the violence during protests. "A total of 405 bullet shells of the country-made pistol were recovered from protest sites," he said.

Police officials said 63 people were booked and 102 arrested for posting and spreading rumours and misinformation on social media related to the CAA. "Over 14,100 posts on social media having fake news and misinformation were tacked and action was taken," they said.

As many as 218 people were arrested in Lucknow in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests, according to DGP OP Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people not to take the law into their hands. He directed police to search for people involved in spreading rumours concerning the amended law.

On Friday clashes took place during protests in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur and Sambhal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

