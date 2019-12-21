Teen girl kidnapped from Navi Mumbai rescued from Secunderabad

A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on December 15 was on Saturday rescued from Secunderabad in Telangana, police said. A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the crime, an official of Navi Mumbai police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell said.

"The girl had gone missing from Valmiki Nagar on December 15. A kidnapping case was registered. Acting on a tip-off, we landed in Secunderabad on December 19 and managed to rescue the girl and nab the man at the railway station there on Saturday," he said. The accused was identified as Kishore Suryavanshi, also a resident of Panvel, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.