Burundi govt signs 2 agreements with AfDB worth €29.7mn for energy sector

The second, of 15 million euros, will help finance the Burundian part of the same electrical interconnection project. Image Credit: AfDB

Two grant agreements have recently been signed between the African Development Bank and the government of Burundi in Bujumbura. The agreements are on the resources mobilized from the European Union for the sector of Burundi's energy.

The first donation, amounting to 14.7 million euros, is intended to finance the construction of the Rubirizi substation as part of the project to interconnect the electrical networks of the countries of the equatorial lakes of the Nile (NELSAP). The second, of 15 million euros, will help finance the Burundian part of the same electrical interconnection project.

The agreements were initiated by the Burundian Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development Cooperation, Domitien Ndihokubwayo, and the country manager of the African Development Bank in Burundi, Daniel Ndoye, in the presence of Claude Bochu, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Burundi.

"These two projects are particularly important for Burundi insofar as they aim to strengthen Burundi's electricity production and transmission capacities, to further develop the regional electric energy market and thus help stimulate growth. economic and improve the well-being of people in Burundi, "said Domitien Ndihokubwayo, welcoming the support of the African Development Bank and the European Union.

The African Development Bank acts as administrator of resources under the delegation agreement for indirect management. These two projects already benefit from budgetary resources of the Burundian government as well as ongoing funding from the African Development Bank, namely a donation from the African Development Fund of 15.70 million euros and grants from the African Development Fund and from the Technical Assistance Fund of 6.79 million euros.

