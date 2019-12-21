Unidentified man found killed in Gadchiroli district

A 35-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit in naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The unidentified body was found lying along the roadside between Jhuri and Kotmi villages on Friday, a local police official said.

Police suspect the involvement of naxals in the crime. The official said that ultras had abducted a few persons from Bhamragad and Etapalli areas in Gadchiroli district in the last few days, but their relatives didn't approach the police out of fear of naxals.

A case of murder has been registered..

