Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA: Around 100 lawyers protest outside Jamia varsity

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 23:27 IST
CAA: Around 100 lawyers protest outside Jamia varsity
The advocates were later joined by the students who shouted slogans and demanded justice for those who were allegedly thrashed by Delhi police last week. Image Credit: ANI

Over 100 lawyers gathered outside the Jamia Milia Islamia on Saturday to lodge their protest against the amended citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens for India (NRC). The lawyers gathered outside the varsity with posters that said 'We advocates condemn the brutal attack on students', 'Stop dividing India, boycott CAA & NRC', 'NRC narak (hell)', 'Uphold the Constitution'.

The advocates gathered near Gate no 7 of the varsity where the main protests were held by the students. Advocate Syed Asif Iqbal said, "We are around 100 advocates who have decided to express our solidarity with the students of this country. We are marching at the main gate and we will read the preamble of the Constitution to make everyone know that we are a country for all."

The advocates were later joined by the students who shouted slogans and demanded justice for those who were allegedly thrashed by Delhi police last week. Advocate Tariq Siddique told PTI, "The students and the young who protested against this law have given us the inspiration to protest. JMI is a university that was born out of the freedom movement. It is full of 'Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb' and the essence of freedom fighters' movement. The CAA divides the nation on religion and this government is dividing the country on the basis of religion."

Senior Advocate S Wasim Qadri said, "This is not a protest of Muslims. Whosoever is open-minded and doesn't belong to or believe in 'rightism' is aggrieved by this. When the Constitution was made and this proposal was made, it was rejected. After 70 years they want to bring in the rejected law." He said that if there was a law against refugees, it should be accepted with a stroke of the pen, but selecting people on the basis of religion or caste and asking them to prove their genealogy is wrong.

"You are openly saying you will not accept Aadhaar card, voter ID, then what document will you accept for NRC? Is it fair to treat a chunk of people who were a part of the fabric of the country like this," Qadri asked. The former secretary of the Delhi Bar Council, Advocate Virendra Kasana said, "This act is discriminatory and it should not continue in this country. If you allow certain classes and disallow others, it is not accepted. They are allowing classes that suit them and not allowing that doesn't. (They are) only bringing in polarisation in the country."

The lawyers were joined in by the students of the university at the protest. Waseem Khan, a law student from Jamia said, "The fact that lawyers are marching at a protest shows how flawed the CAA is. Lawyer of all communities is here and their presence has encouraged us more. They are even helping us fight this battle legally."

The lawyers also helped the students to set up a legal desk outside the varsity to aide all those who were affected in last week's violence. Sharjeel Ahmed, one of the volunteers at the legal desk told PTI, "The students who were beaten up, attacked, injured due to police action, women harassed and all who experienced violence and atrocities have been asked to give in their complaints."

The legal desk has developed a standard complaint format for three crimes, harassment/outraging modesty of women, hurt, assault, the violence of any kind that brought injuries and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code to lodge the complaints. Seventy students submitted their complaints to the legal desk on November 20 and thirty more students on November 21, Ahmed said.

After the legal desk receives a number of complaints, they will be shared with the advocates representing the students in court to fight a legal battle against the violence, the students added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019