YSR Neetanna Nestham scheme launched in Krishna district's Pedana town

The YSR Neetanna Nestham scheme was launched in Krishna district's Pedana town on Saturday by Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy, who is the district incharge minister, said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had seen the problems of handloom weavers in his foot march and he introduced the scheme for about 75,000 weavers under which they would be given Rs 24,000 annually.

It would help the weavers' families lead a decent life in the society, he said. He claimed that the previous TDP government had completely ignored the problems of handloom workers, even though they are committing suicides.

But this government started the new scheme Neetanna Nestham for the well being of every handloom weaver, he added. He said that the AP government had already instructed bank officers not to collect money in the accounts of handloom weavers account if they have any debts.

The scheme was inaugurated along with two ministers Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao.

