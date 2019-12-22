National Association for the Blind holds Christmas event in Panaji

Ahead of December 25, the Goa chapter of the National Association for the Blind organised a Christmas program as part of its annual celebrations. The USP of the event organised on Saturday was that the entire list of programs was prepared and presented, in front of the enthusiastic audience, solely by blind students with the help of their teachers.

"We at the Goa state branch of the National Association for the Blind Students organise Christmas events every year. The function is fully organised by our teachers and students," Rosendo Mendonsa, president of the Association for the Blind told ANI here. "We also celebrate Diwali, Teacher's Day and other festivals as it is a part of teaching and training for the students for their life ahead," he added.

The students, after the conclusion of the event, spoke enthusiastically about the programs they had organised and expressed happiness at the support they had got from the audience. "We eagerly wait for the annual Christmas event, we take part in skits, drama, singing as other people who enjoy Christmas festivities. This time a fete has also been organised which makes the event more pleasing for us," a student said.

One of the teachers, who had helped the students in organising the event, and their computer training, also expressed happiness over the event by saying, "The students whose sight range from partially to fully blind take part in these festivities. Their contribution is significant right from the inception to the execution of the program. This acts as a booster for their morale and refreshes them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.