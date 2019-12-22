Left Menu
NLFT threatens Lok Sabha MP Rebati for voting in favour of CAB

The banned outfit, National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) has written a threat letter to Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura stating that he has betrayed the Borok people by voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House and hence should be socially boycotted.

NLFT threatens Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura . Image Credit: ANI

The banned outfit, National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) has written a threat letter to Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura stating that he has betrayed the Borok people by voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House and hence should be socially boycotted. Rebati Tripura is Member of Parliament from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

"Surely, the CAB failed to address the roots of political conflict in Twipra and aggravates the wounds. The emerging outcome of it not only undermines the Borok people's case against the illegal immigrants and infiltrators but put the very existence of our people in great danger. It consolidates the hold of illegal immigrants and enslave us is our ancestral land," read the threat letter. " The Boroks of the state particularly the voters from the East Twipra LS constituency have every reason to ask you as to why, in your conduct as MP, you have failed to preserve, protect, defend the aspirations of the people and abused the mandate, faith and trust reposed in you?" it read.

The letter further says, "..as such Dopha has the right to know as to why you shall not be socially boycotted and declared unfit to hold and enjoy any office of honour in the state of Twipra. Let the Borok people take their place in history on the side of honour and say you have betrayed them and let justice be done". The NLFT is a terrorist organisation based in Tripura. The NLFT seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state and is an active participant in the insurgency in Northeast.

Protests had intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

