Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a big relief to exporters, SBI withdraws e-BRC charges

In what can be termed as a major relief to exporters, the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to withdraw charges levied on the issuance of Bank Realisation Certificate (e-BRC) for the export of shipments.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:44 IST
In a big relief to exporters, SBI withdraws e-BRC charges
SBI . Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav In what can be termed as a major relief to exporters, the State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to withdraw charges levied on the issuance of Bank Realisation Certificate (e-BRC) for the export of shipments.

Banks charge Rs 1000 as e-BRC fee for every shipment exported from the country. SBI decision to withdraw e-BRC charges came after the intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. A source from Commerce and Industry Ministry told ANI that," SBI has informed that e-BRC charge has been reduced to nil for all Export Credit Customer. SBI has further agreed to reverse the charges if wrongly levied by its field formation."

The issue of high banking charges for the issuance of e-BRC was raised by exporters in the meeting chaired by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on December 19. The exporters said that SBI has raised the charge for issuance of the same to Rs 1000. Thereafter, Commerce and Industry Minister instantly took up the matter with SBI asking them to review the charge as such charges raise the transaction cost of exports making them less competitive.

Talking to ANI Dr Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) termed it a big relief for exporters. "SBI has already done it. Taking lead from SBI now we will request other banks to follow it. There are around 1.5 lakh total active exporters and 25 per cent exporters are a client of SBI, so 40,000 exporters will directly benefit by the decision of SBI," said Sahai.

"This decision has set a trend and we will request other banks to withdraw this charge and reverse the fees paid so far by exporters. e BRC fee was charged by the banks since July 2019. Commerce and Industry Minister has played a very big role for withdrawal of this charge," he added. Around 40 representatives from the Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO) and Export Promotion Councils met with Commerce and Industry Minister on December 19 and raised their voice against e-BRC charged by Bank. Following which, Minister Piyush Goyal spoke to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and on the very next day, SBI decided to withdraw and reverse the charges collected so far.

e-BRC was charged on every shipment of exporters. On an average if a exporter is exporting 50 shipment in a year then he has to pay Rs 50,000 for his shipments. FIEO DG Sahai also said that such a timely intervention by Minister will not only exude confidence among exporters that we can approach the Government for immediate redressal but will also motivate the community to focus on long term target of contributing towards US$ 5 trillion economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City 'dominated' Leicester City: Kevin De Bruyne after victory

After securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City, Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne said they dominated the game fully. I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the ...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019