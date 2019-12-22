Thane doctor couple booked for cheating hotelier of Rs 1.5 cr

A doctor couple from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Saturday booked for allegedly cheating a hotelier of Rs 1.52 crore, police said. Doctors Hemant and Manisha More, residents of Vayle Nagar here, had taken Rs 1.52 crore loan from hotelier YA Mangutkar between November, 2016 and June, 2019 to buy land and medical equipment, and had offered four galas as mortgage, a Kolsewadi police station official said.

"However, the couple sold the four galas without the complainant's knowledge and also refused to repay the loan. Mangutkar filed a complaint of cheating. Efforts are on to nab the couple," he added.

Kolsewadi police on Sunday issued a release asking people to come forward and register complaints if the doctor couple had similarly cheated them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.