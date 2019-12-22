Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence; toll rises to 17

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:05 IST
Islamic outfits PFI, SIMI supected behind UP violence; toll rises to 17
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Blaming "outsiders" for the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the UP government on Sunday said six people from West Bengal associated with Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI have been arrested, even as the death toll rose to 17 in the state. The toll in Kanpur rose to three on Sunday with the death of a 30-year-old man who was injured in Friday's anti-CAA protests.

The UP Police in a statement on Sunday said that 879 people have been arrested and 5,312 taken into custody as a preventive measure. So far, 164 cases have been registered, it said.

IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said that two people had died on Friday in clashes between protestors and police. He said that Mohd Raees (30), who sustained critical injuries in Babupurwa, was admitted to Hallet Hospital here on Saturday for treatment and he succumbed on Sunday.

The IG also said the role of AIMIM workers and SIMI activists was being suspected behind the violence. "Cases have been registered against a large number of SIMI workers," he said. ADG Kanpur zone Prem Prakash told reporters that they are looking into the possible angle of ISI funding.

In a related development, authorities "detained" a Trinamool Congress delegation at Lucknow airport when it was heading to meet the families of those killed in the clashes. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor district where she met families of two people killed in the violence and demanded a judicial probe in the incident.

After days of violence, the situation remained largely peaceful in the state capital and other districts like Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur and Bijnor. Internet services have been suspended in several areas till Monday, while prohibitory orders remained in force across the state. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) postponed examinations for recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators scheduled for December 24 and 26 to January 4 and January 10 respectively as many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.

At a hurriedly convened press conference here, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma alleged "outsiders' role" in the incidents of violence reported from various districts and added that protesters had used illegal firearms. He said that six people hailing from West Bengal's Malda district, associated with the PFI, had been arrested by the state police.

"There is involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI). They have a connection with SIMI. Six people from Malda have been arrested," he said. Students Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit.

Sharma's statement came on a day a four-member TMC delegation from West Bengal, which was planning to meet the families of those killed in the state during protests, was "detained" at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon. One of the delegates Nadimul Haque, an MP, said he and other party members were staging a sit-in near a hangar at the CCS airport.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most vocals critics of the new law and has been leading protests in her state on the issue. Sharma told reporters that as many as 288 police personnel sustained injuries, of which 62 were due to firearms, during the violent protests.

He blamed the opposition Samajwadi Party for making the situation worse. "The opposition is inciting people by making false statements," he said. Sharma's remarks came minutes after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP alleging that the new law has been brought in to "divert attention" from the "virtually destroyed" economy and rising unemployment.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said people were made to stand in queues to withdraw cash after demonetisation and now due to NRC they will have to stand in queues for their rights. Meanwhile, as a first step towards making the protestors pay for damaging public properties during the agitations, the UP government began the process of identifying the vandals, with the Lucknow district administration forming a four-member panel to assess the damage.

The Rampur district administration is also taking steps to attach properties of 25 people, identified as the ones vandalising public properties, officials said on Sunday. The Gorakhpur police had on Saturday released photographs of around 50 people allegedly involved in protests after the Friday prayers. The police said the troublemakers have been identified from the video footage.

The move comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that properties of all those involved in violence would be confiscated to offset the damage. He had said that the wrong-doers would be identified with the help of CCTV footage, video clips and photographs.

The CM had said that property of those involved in the violence would be seized and auctioned to compensate for destruction of public assets during the protests. The action is based on a Supreme Court order that rioters would be strictly made liable for the damage and compensation would be collected from them.

Meawnhile, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh challenged SP leaders to visit West Bengal and see for themselves how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) runs the government in that state. Singh's broadside at the SP came hours after its chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the ruling saffron party for not addressing burning issues like unemployment and bad state of the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's record as opener, Kohli scores most runs in 2019

Indias Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriyas 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats while skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his supreme status by finishing as the leading run-getter in 2019. K...

French fashion designer Ungaro dies at 86

Designer Emanuel Ungaro, who trained with Spanish maestro Cristobal Balenciaga before becoming a fixture of the Paris fashion scene for four decades, has died at the age of 86, French media reported on Sunday. Ungaro, who retired from his e...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...

Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modis comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centres schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019