Woman injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 22:11 IST
A 40-year-old woman was injured on Sunday as Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to shelling and firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The firing from across the border started in Rajouri's Nowshera sector on Sunday morning and that in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors went on overnight, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly in all the sectors. A police official said Neena Devi, a resident of Sher Makdi village, was injured when a shell exploded near her house in Nowshera sector late this evening.

The woman was being evacuated to a hospital, he said, adding that a number of villages were hit by the Pakistani shelling, also damaging several residential houses. Earlier in the day, the defence spokesperson said, "At about 10.15 am (on Sunday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector (Rajouri). The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly."

"There was also ceasefire violation by Pakistan at many places in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati and Poonch sectors during the intervening night of December 21 and 22," he added. However, there was no report of any casualty in the cross-border firing in Poonch district. The Pakistani firing stopped in Poonch district early in the morning.

