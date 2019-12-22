Left Menu
2 women held for acid attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 22:26 IST
Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurling acid on another woman in the city's Garden Reach area, police said. The mother-daughter duo was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman, they said, adding, the accused women are residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district.

The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. She received burn injuries on her face and body when she was attacked on Sunday morning, a senior police officer said.

She was treated and discharged from the SSKM Hospital, he said. A case has been lodged at Rajabagan Police Station, he said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter..

