2 women held for acid attack

Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurling acid on another woman in the city's Garden Reach area, police said. The mother-daughter duo was arrested for attacking a 35-year-old woman, they said, adding, the accused women are residents of Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman district.

The victim is a resident of Santoshpur Road in Garden Reach area. She received burn injuries on her face and body when she was attacked on Sunday morning, a senior police officer said.

She was treated and discharged from the SSKM Hospital, he said. A case has been lodged at Rajabagan Police Station, he said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter..

