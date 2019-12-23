9 killed in fire in Delhi's Kirari: officials

At least nine people were killed in a fire incident in a godown in outer Delhi's Kirari area on Monday, the Delhi Fire Service said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 12.30 AM. The fire was brought under control by 3.50 AM, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

