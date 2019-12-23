Maha: Low intensity earthquake hits Satara

A low intensity earthquake shook Koyna region in Maharashtra's Satara district on Monday morning, an official said. No loss of life or property was reported, he said.

The earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam, he added..

