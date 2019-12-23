Left Menu
Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters.

Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors
The cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life in Ludhiana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters. As the cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life, it becomes challenging for the locals to carry out with their day to day work.

"This year we are witnessing extreme winter. Each year it seems the cold is increasing. We just take tea and light up a fire to keep ourselves warm," a local Vijay told ANI. Few locals said due to chilly winds it becomes difficult to wake up in the morning and go to work.

"I am a labour and the cold is so extreme that multiple layers of clothes are also not helping. The temperature is dipping day by day," another local Ram Bahadur said. Meanwhile, tea vendors said this season brings good business. "Due to winters people come here very often and sit for long. We have set up the sitting arrangements so that people can light up the fire and sip tea comfortably," Santosh Kumar, a tea vendor said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ludhiana is likely to receive cloudy sky and fog or midst mornings in the next week. The forecast agency also informed that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will remain under the ambit of the cold wave on Monday.

It also predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, south Assam and Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

