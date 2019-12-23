Pune: Notices issued to 163 people ahead of 202nd anniversary of Bhima Koregaon

Ahead of the second anniversary of Bhima Koregaon violence, Pune Rural Police on Monday issued notices to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide to prohibit them from entering the district. "Notices sent to 163 people, including accused Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, prohibiting them from entering the district ahead of the second anniversary of Bhima Koregaon violence," said Pune Rural Police in a statement.

While Bhide is accused of instigating violence against Dalits during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 2018, Ekbote is facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits. Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road for the commemoration of 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon war. On December 18, the police submitted the draft charges against all the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case in Pune's session court.Arun Thomas Ferreria, Rona Jacob Wilson, Sudhir Pralhad Dhawale are among 19 accused against whom charges have been framed.On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

