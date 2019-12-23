CAA: Youth League protest in front of post-offices in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI): Demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, activists of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), on Monday organised protest-marches to post-offices in various parts of Kerala. Senior IUML leaders, including P K Kunhalikutty, MP, and M K Muneer, MLA, led the march and dharna in different districts of the state.

The Youth League leadership said the protest was against the BJP-led NDA government's decision to implement the CAA and to express solidarity with those protesting against the Act across the country. In Kozhikode, Muneer, who inaugurated the protest meeting in front of the Head Post-Office, took part in the stir along with the activists.

He and 10 others were arrested and removed by police later as some of the activists tried to barge into the Post Office building leading to tension for some time at the place. When the rest of the activists intensified their protest under the leadership of Youth League general secretary P K Firoz, police arrested and removed nearly 100 party workers.

Kuhalikutty inaugurated the protest in Malappuram district, where the march and dharna were generally peaceful. The IUML and the Youth League have organised several protests against the CAA over the last few days in northern districts, where they have more influence.

Youth outfit activists of various political parties and students are continuing their protest in many parts of the state expressing solidarity with those protesting against the Act across the country. Members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) blocked an ISRO bus Saturday late evening at nearby Peroorkkada as a part of the protest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.